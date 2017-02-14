Capabilities to Command

Maj. Mike Moore, Brigade Surgeon, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, explains capabilities of the Lancer Performance Center to Col. Jerry Turner, Brigade Commander, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves, Brigade CSM, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team during an opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, February 14. The Lancer Performance Center incorporates the Bayonet Warrior Athlete Program philosophy of preventative training, while maintaining focus on those already impacted by injuries.

