Maj. Kirk Liesemer, former Brigade Surgeon, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and Cpt. Shane McDonald, Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, cut the ribbon to officially open the Lancer Performance Center at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, February 14. The Lancer Performance Center incorporates the Bayonet Warrior Athlete Program philosophy of preventative training, while maintaining focus on those already impacted by injuries.
|02.14.2017
|02.16.2017 19:19
|3171664
|170214-A-JB013-316
|4384x2923
|2.36 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 3], by SSG John Briggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
