(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ribbon Cutting [Image 3 of 3]

    Ribbon Cutting

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Briggs 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Maj. Kirk Liesemer, former Brigade Surgeon, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and Cpt. Shane McDonald, Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, cut the ribbon to officially open the Lancer Performance Center at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, February 14. The Lancer Performance Center incorporates the Bayonet Warrior Athlete Program philosophy of preventative training, while maintaining focus on those already impacted by injuries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:19
    Photo ID: 3171664
    VIRIN: 170214-A-JB013-316
    Resolution: 4384x2923
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting [Image 1 of 3], by SSG John Briggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Capabilities to Command
    Capability Brief
    Ribbon Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lancer Performance Center Stands Up for Readiness

    TAGS

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Physical Readiness
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Readiness
    7th Infantry Division
    2-2 SBCT
    Lancer Brigade
    7th ID
    Bayonet Division
    Bayonet Warrior Athlete Program
    BWAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT