    Capability Brief [Image 2 of 3]

    Capability Brief

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Briggs 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Cpt. Shane McDonald, Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, describes capabilities of the Lancer Performance Center to Col. David Doyle, Chief of Staff, 7th Infantry Division, during an opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, February 14. The Lancer Performance Center incorporates the Bayonet Warrior Athlete Program philosophy of preventative training, while maintaining focus on those already impacted by injuries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:20
    Photo ID: 3171665
    VIRIN: 170214-A-JB013-640
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capability Brief [Image 1 of 3], by SSG John Briggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

