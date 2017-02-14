Capability Brief

Cpt. Shane McDonald, Physical Therapist, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, describes capabilities of the Lancer Performance Center to Col. David Doyle, Chief of Staff, 7th Infantry Division, during an opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, February 14. The Lancer Performance Center incorporates the Bayonet Warrior Athlete Program philosophy of preventative training, while maintaining focus on those already impacted by injuries.

