17025-A- NU445-007

Command Sgt. Maj. Wardell Jefferson (right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of Human Resources Command, makes note of a question from Staff Sgt. Pedro Rentas, a senior Stryker maintainer from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 15, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)

