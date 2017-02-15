Command Sgt. Maj. Wardell Jefferson (right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of Human Resources Command, makes note of a question from Staff Sgt. Pedro Rentas, a senior Stryker maintainer from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 15, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 18:46
|Photo ID:
|3171625
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-NU445-007
|Resolution:
|1800x1196
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 17025-A- NU445-007 [Image 1 of 3], by SGT David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
