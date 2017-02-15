Command Sgt. Maj. Wardell Jefferson, Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Human Resources Command, discusses retention control points and non-commissioned officer evaluation reports with senior enlisted Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 15, 2016. Jefferson stressed the importance of a properly documented NCOER by saying that they are the most important documents in a promotion packet. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 18:46
|Photo ID:
|3171623
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-NU445-003
|Resolution:
|1800x1196
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170215-A-NU445-003 [Image 1 of 3], by SGT David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
