    170215-A- NU445-006 [Image 2 of 3]

    170215-A- NU445-006

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. David Beckstrom 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love (right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of 7th Infantry Division, thanked Command Sgt. Maj. Wardell Jefferson (left), the Command Sgt. Maj. of Human Resources Command, for talking about the qualitative management program and the current end state of military strength to senior enlisted Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis- McChord, Wash., Feb. 15, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HRC Leaders talk shop

    TAGS

    Promotions
    I Corps
    RCP
    QMP
    7th ID
    NCOER
    HRC Roadshow

