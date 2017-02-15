Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love (right), the Command Sgt. Maj. of 7th Infantry Division, thanked Command Sgt. Maj. Wardell Jefferson (left), the Command Sgt. Maj. of Human Resources Command, for talking about the qualitative management program and the current end state of military strength to senior enlisted Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis- McChord, Wash., Feb. 15, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David N. Beckstrom, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, I Corps)
This work, 170215-A- NU445-006 [Image 1 of 3], by SGT David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
