Chief Warrant 4 Darrin Wise, the senior ground maintenance warrant officer for Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 593rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), is given a demonstration of cold weather thermoses at the Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2017. The symposium brings together U.S. military, academia and industry experts to discuss equipment, concerns and solutions for operating effectively in ECW/HA environments. (Photo by Capt. Richard Packer, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

