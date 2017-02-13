Sgt. 1st Class Travis Baie, the operations noncommissioned officer for U.S. Army Alaska's Northern Warfare Training Center, is given a demonstration of a ThermaShield blanket by retired Army sergeant major Frank Arellanes with ForceProtector Gear at the Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2017. The symposium brings together U.S. military, academia and industry experts to discuss equipment, concerns and solutions for operating effectively in ECW/HA environments. (Photo by Capt. Richard Packer, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.13.2017
This work, Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium, by CPT Richard Packer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.