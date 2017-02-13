(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium [Image 3 of 5]

    Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Capt. Richard Packer 

    United States Army Alaska

    Col. Shawn Reed, Deputy Commander-Sustainment for U.S. Army Alaska, speaks with Trijicon representatives while testing a Trijicon scope mounted on a mock M-4 rifle at the Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2017. The symposium brings together U.S. military, academia and industry experts to discuss equipment, concerns and solutions for operating effectively in ECW/HA environments. (Photo by Capt. Richard Packer, U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:15
    Photo ID: 3170972
    VIRIN: 170213-A-CP861-785
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Richard Packer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium
    Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium
    Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium
    Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium
    Extreme Cold Weather/High Altitude Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cold functions fusion

    TAGS

    Arctic
    survival
    technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT