55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live

U.S. Airmen form the 55th Rescue Squadron pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2016. The 55th RQS operates out of D-M but falls under the 23d Wing headquartered at Moody AFB, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

