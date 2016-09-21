U.S. Airmen form the 55th Rescue Squadron pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2016. The 55th RQS operates out of D-M but falls under the 23d Wing headquartered at Moody AFB, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 14:05
|Photo ID:
|3170750
|VIRIN:
|160921-F-WQ860-016
|Resolution:
|5708x3805
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live
LEAVE A COMMENT