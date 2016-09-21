(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live [Image 2 of 3]

    55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Betty Chevalier 

    355th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen form the 55th Rescue Squadron pose for a group photo in front of an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2016. The 55th RQS operates out of D-M but falls under the 23d Wing headquartered at Moody AFB, Ga. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Betty R. Chevalier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 14:05
    Photo ID: 3170750
    VIRIN: 160921-F-WQ860-016
    Resolution: 5708x3805
    Size: 12.73 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

