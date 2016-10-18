A special mission aviator assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron surveys the area around the aircraft before descending at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2016. The 55th RQS assisted pararescuemen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron with alternate insertion/extraction training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 14:05
|Photo ID:
|3170748
|VIRIN:
|161018-F-WQ860-0878
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, 48th RQS maintains AIE proficiency [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
