(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th RQS maintains AIE proficiency [Image 3 of 3]

    48th RQS maintains AIE proficiency

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Betty Chevalier 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A special mission aviator assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron surveys the area around the aircraft before descending at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2016. The 55th RQS assisted pararescuemen assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron with alternate insertion/extraction training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 14:05
    Photo ID: 3170748
    VIRIN: 161018-F-WQ860-0878
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th RQS maintains AIE proficiency [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Razor's Edge 2016
    55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live
    48th RQS maintains AIE proficiency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    55th RQS: These things we do, that others may live

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    rappel
    CSAR
    HH-60 PaveHawk
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    pararescueman
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    fast-rope
    Combat Rescue Officer
    D-M
    48th RQS
    23rd Wing
    563d RQG
    alternate insertion/extraction
    55th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT