    Razor's Edge 2016 [Image 1 of 3]

    Razor's Edge 2016

    HUACHUCA CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Drzazgowski 

    355th Fighter Wing

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 55th Rescue Squadron orbits a simulated crash site during a mass casualty exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2016. Pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron were air dropped into the crash site where they treated and evacuated survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 14:05
    Photo ID: 3170767
    VIRIN: 161208-F-OF524-1607
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: HUACHUCA CITY, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razor's Edge 2016 [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

