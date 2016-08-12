An HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 55th Rescue Squadron orbits a simulated crash site during a mass casualty exercise at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2016. Pararescuemen from the 48th Rescue Squadron were air dropped into the crash site where they treated and evacuated survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 14:05 Photo ID: 3170767 VIRIN: 161208-F-OF524-1607 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.69 MB Location: HUACHUCA CITY, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Razor's Edge 2016 [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.