    Devil Dogs receive 'paws'itive puppy love [Image 2 of 5]

    Devil Dogs receive 'paws'itive puppy love

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dave Flores 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Shawn Woodward, wife of Lt. Col. Barian Woodward, commanding officer, Communication Training Battalion, offers homemade brownies to Pvt. Devon Carden, student, Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School, during the Valentine’s Day Puppy Love event at the MCCES barracks aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. MCCES hosted the event to raise the morale of the students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dave Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 13:42
    Photo ID: 3170707
    VIRIN: 170214-M-WB717-360
    Resolution: 3284x2482
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Dogs receive 'paws'itive puppy love [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Dave Flores, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    mcagcc

