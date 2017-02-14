Devil Dogs receive 'paws'itive puppy love

Shawn Woodward, wife of Lt. Col. Barian Woodward, commanding officer, Communication Training Battalion, offers homemade brownies to Pvt. Devon Carden, student, Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School, during the Valentine’s Day Puppy Love event at the MCCES barracks aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. MCCES hosted the event to raise the morale of the students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dave Flores)

