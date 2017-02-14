Cpl. Jonathan Lee, student, Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School, pets a dog during a Valentine’s Day Puppy Love event at the MCCES barracks aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. MCCES hosted the event to raise the morale of the students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dave Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 13:42 Photo ID: 3170705 VIRIN: 170214-M-WB717-021 Resolution: 3960x2640 Size: 3.89 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Dogs receive 'paws'itive puppy love [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Dave Flores, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.