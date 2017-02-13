AMDS CC saves local national’s life

U.S. Air Force Col. John Cotton, 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, shakes hands with Nirai Fire Department members Feb. 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Cotton and the Nirai Fire Department members worked together to save the life of a local woman Feb. 3 when she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

