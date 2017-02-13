(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AMDS CC saves local national's life [Image 2 of 3]

    AMDS CC saves local national's life

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Cotton, 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, and Nirai Fire Department members saved a local woman’s life Feb. 3, 2017, near Kadena Air Base, Japan. Partnerships with the local community are vital to strengthening cooperation, especially when life-threatening incidents occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMDS CC saves local national's life [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

