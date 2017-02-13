U.S. Air Force Col. John Cotton, 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, and Nirai Fire Department members saved a local woman’s life Feb. 3, 2017, near Kadena Air Base, Japan. Partnerships with the local community are vital to strengthening cooperation, especially when life-threatening incidents occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
This work, AMDS CC saves local national's life [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AMDS CC saves local national’s life
