AMDS CC saves local national’s life

U.S. Air Force Col. John Cotton, 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, saved a local woman’s life Feb. 3, 2017, near Kadena Air Base, Japan. As Cotton commuted home, he noticed a car accident scene and provided care to a bicyclist who had been struck during the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

