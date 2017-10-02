Fun While Freezing

Chief Warrant Officer 2, Matthew Wade an Engineer Maintenance Warrant Officer from the 152nd CRC adjusts his scope to help coach his teammates on zeroing their weapons. Accuracy is important during the shooting portion of the competition. If a Biathlete misses a target they have to take a 100-meter penalty loop for each miss before getting on the main track.

