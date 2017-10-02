Chief Warrant Officer 2, Matthew Wade an Engineer Maintenance Warrant Officer from the 152nd CRC adjusts his scope to help coach his teammates on zeroing their weapons. Accuracy is important during the shooting portion of the competition. If a Biathlete misses a target they have to take a 100-meter penalty loop for each miss before getting on the main track.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 20:49
|Photo ID:
|3168916
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-DZ458-538
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fun While Freezing [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Alyson Pelletier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
