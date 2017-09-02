Fun While Freezing

Maine Army National Guard Biathlete shoots in the prone position during the first race of the 2017 East Region National guard Biathlon competition. The competitors have to ski three 2.5 km or 3.3km loop (depending on experience level), shoot. The first two shooting iterations are in the prone the third is standing. Maine has eight competitors this year.

