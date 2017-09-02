(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fun While Freezing [Image 3 of 5]

    Fun While Freezing

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyson Pelletier 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    Maine Army National Guard Biathlete stands during the last shooting iteration before continuing the final lap of the ‘Sprint Race’. This is the first race of the 2017 East Region National guard Biathlon competition where they will ski three 2.5 km or 3.3km loop (depending on experience level), shoot. The first two shooting iterations are in the prone the third is standing. Maine has eight competitors this year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 20:49
    Photo ID: 3168913
    VIRIN: 170209-A-DZ458-465
    Resolution: 3301x4951
    Size: 926.86 KB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fun While Freezing [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Alyson Pelletier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Maine
    team
    Biathlon
    skiing
    marksmanship
    Army
    National Guard

