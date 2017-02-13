Builder 1st Class Keith Reed, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, participates in diver-qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 13, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 17:03
|Photo ID:
|3168604
|VIRIN:
|170213-N-WX059-0120
|Resolution:
|2359x3000
|Size:
|806.68 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Sean Furey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
