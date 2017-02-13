Builder 2nd Class Estephan Lopez, right, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, conducts pre-dive checks during diver-qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 13, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Sean Furey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.