Underwater Construction Team One Diver Training

Chief Builder Matthew Meade, left, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, supervises a dive during diver-qualification training on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 13, 2017. UCT 1 provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Furey)

