    Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit. [Image 1 of 3]

    Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    John Fedrigo, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Reserve Affairs and Airman Readiness, tours the 149th Fighter Wing's Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 14, 2017, to better assess its strengths and capabilities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mindy Bloem)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3168562
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-UK039-001
    Resolution: 2878x4028
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit. [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

