John Fedrigo, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Reserve Affairs and Airman Readiness, tours the 149th Fighter Wing's Security Forces Squadron, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Feb. 14, 2017, in order to assess the unit’s strengths and capabilities. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mindy Bloem)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3168560
|VIRIN:
|170214-Z-UK039-003
|Resolution:
|3037x4252
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit. [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
