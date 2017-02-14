(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Col. Timothy Madden (right), commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard, prepares John Fedrigo, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Reserve Affairs and Airman Readiness, for his flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 14, 2017, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Fedrigo also toured the 149th FW to better assess its strengths and capabilities. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:30
    Photo ID: 3168556
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-CP585-001
    Resolution: 2907x2076
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    149FW

