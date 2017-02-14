Reserve Affairs Leadership Visit.

Col. Timothy Madden (right), commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard, prepares John Fedrigo, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Reserve Affairs and Airman Readiness, for his flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon, Feb. 14, 2017, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Fedrigo also toured the 149th FW to better assess its strengths and capabilities. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Agustin Salazar)

