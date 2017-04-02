(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    War machine drops more than just lead

    War machine drops more than just lead

    MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, quickly exit a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 during on and offloading insertion drills at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 4. Mountain Exercise training is an important function to ensure Marines are prepared to operate in any climate. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 13:38
    Photo ID: 3167937
    VIRIN: 040217-M-JH334-090
    Resolution: 5760x3240
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War machine drops more than just lead [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    2/2
    USMC
    HMH-462
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    cold weather
    training
    MCMWTC
    Mountain Exercise
    Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay
    Staff Sgt. Jahbari Codes
    LCpl Chris Bodkin
    Lt. Col. Ian Stevens

