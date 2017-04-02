War machine drops more than just lead

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, quickly exit a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 during on and offloading insertion drills at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 4. Mountain Exercise training is an important function to ensure Marines are prepared to operate in any climate. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/RELEASED)

