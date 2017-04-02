War machine drops more than just lead

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, begin on and offloading into Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 CH-53E Super Stallions during Mountain Exercise training at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 3. The Marines practice these fundamental drills to hone their proficiency in preparation for real-life situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 02.04.2017