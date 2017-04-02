(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, begin on and offloading into Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 CH-53E Super Stallions during Mountain Exercise training at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 3. The Marines practice these fundamental drills to hone their proficiency in preparation for real-life situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/RELEASED)

    This work, War machine drops more than just lead [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Dylan Overbay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

