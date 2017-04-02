Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, begin offloading from a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 during the insertion drill of their Mountain Exercise training at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., Feb. 3. On and offload drills also help air crew and pilots refine their tactics, techniques and procedures during real-time training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylan Overbay/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 13:38 Photo ID: 3167935 VIRIN: 040217-M-JH334-024 Resolution: 5760x3240 Size: 4.38 MB Location: MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER BRIDGEPORT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, War machine drops more than just lead [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.