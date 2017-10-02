Senior Airman Brandon Mayfield, 945th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reviews a technical order for replacing C-17 Globemaster III engine panels, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Mayfield and fellow Citizen Airmen of the 349th Maintenance Group worked together Feb. 10, 2017, as part of Wrench Week, which offered Citizen Airmen opportunities to reinforce and build their primary job skills, as well as ancillary training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 12:54 Photo ID: 3167884 VIRIN: 170210-F-PZ859-0005 Resolution: 3204x4800 Size: 3.66 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wrench Week wraps up at Travis [Image 1 of 5], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.