    Wrench Week wraps up at Travis

    Wrench Week wraps up at Travis

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Senior Airman Geoff Hayes, 945th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidance and control specialist, reviews a technical order for replacing C-17 Globemaster III engine panels, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Hayes and a crew of Citizen Airmen worked together Feb. 10, 2017 during Wrench Week, which offers reservists opportunities to reinforce and build their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 12:54
    Photo ID: 3167883
    VIRIN: 170210-F-PZ859-0004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrench Week wraps up at Travis [Image 1 of 5], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Travis Air Force Base

