Wrench Week wraps up at Travis

Senior Airman Geoff Hayes, 945th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidance and control specialist, reviews a technical order for replacing C-17 Globemaster III engine panels, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Hayes and a crew of Citizen Airmen worked together Feb. 10, 2017 during Wrench Week, which offers reservists opportunities to reinforce and build their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)
|02.10.2017
|02.15.2017 12:54
|3167883
|170210-F-PZ859-0004
|6016x4016
|5.96 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
