AMC Command Chief visits Spangdahlem mobility Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, greets Airman 1st Class Dillon Warren, 726th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service agent, at the 726th AMS terminal during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2017. Frey visited with AMC Airmen from various sections of the 726th AMS during her tour of Spangdahlem AB and recognize individual mobility Airmen for the dedication to the mission of the 726th AMS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

