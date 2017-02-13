AMC Command Chief visits Spangdahlem mobility Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, greets Airmen as she arrives at the 726th Air Mobility Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2017. Frey visited with AMC Airmen stationed at both Ramstein Air Base and Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany during her visit. The 726th Air Mobility Squadron provides air transportation, cargo, maintenance and enroute support to Allied and American forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

