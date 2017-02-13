AMC Command Chief visits Spangdahlem mobility Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, Air Mobility Command command chief, learns about the 726th AMS recent accomplishments from Lt. Col. Justin Swartzmiller, 726th Air Mobility Squadron commander, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2017. Frey visited with different mobility Airmen and sections during her tour of Spangdahlem AB, and recognize individual Airmen for their dedication to the AMC mission at the 726th AMS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dawn M. Weber)

