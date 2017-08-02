Lance Cpl. Thomas Ratterman, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve collect samples of an unknown chemical substance during an assessment and consequence management team training exercise at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2017. During the exercise, Marines practiced responding to a chemical threat. The Marines conducted area reconnaissance, sample collection and classification of unknown substances. (Unites States Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ian Ferro/Published)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 18:32 Photo ID: 3165359 VIRIN: 170214-M-TI204-020 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.54 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines Participate Advanced Training [Image 1 of 10], by Sgt Ian Ferro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.