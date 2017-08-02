(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines Participate Advanced Training [Image 2 of 10]

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines Participate Advanced Training

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Ferro 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Lance Cpl. Thomas Ratterman, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve collect samples of an unknown chemical substance during the assessment and consequence management team training exercise at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2017. During the exercise, Marines practiced responding to a chemical threat. The Marines conducted area reconnaissance, sample collection and classification of unknown substances. (Unites States Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ian Ferro/Published)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 18:35
    Photo ID: 3165356
    VIRIN: 170214-M-TI204-019
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines Participate Advanced Training [Image 1 of 10], by Sgt Ian Ferro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    4th MLG
    United States Marine Corps
    CBRN
    MARFORRES
    Training
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    Marine Logistic Group
    Ian Ferro
    Sgt. Ferro
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclea

