Sgt. Nikolas Bruce (left), chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance fireteam leader with Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve is subjected to a simulated decontamination process during an assessment and consequence management team training exercise at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2017. During the exercise Marines received reports of a clandestine chemical laboratory. The Marines conducted area reconnaissance, sample collection and classification of unknown present substances. (Unites States Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ian Ferro/Published)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 18:36
|Photo ID:
|3165355
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-TI204-018
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines Participate Advanced Training [Image 1 of 10], by Sgt Ian Ferro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
