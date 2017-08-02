Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines Participate Advanced Training

Sgt. Nikolas Bruce (left), chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance fireteam leader with Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve is subjected to a simulated decontamination process during an assessment and consequence management team training exercise at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2017. During the exercise Marines received reports of a clandestine chemical laboratory. The Marines conducted area reconnaissance, sample collection and classification of unknown present substances. (Unites States Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ian Ferro/Published)

