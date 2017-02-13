Beale Receives Flood Evacuees

Airman 1st Class Ehiku Nunes-Lopez, 9th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, makes food for evacuees in response to the Oroville spillway evacuation notice at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 13, 2017. Beale provided evacuees with shelter, food, and water. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
