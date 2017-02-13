(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale Receives Flood Evacuees [Image 2 of 5]

    Beale Receives Flood Evacuees

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Airman 1st Class Ehiku Nunes-Lopez, 9th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, makes food for evacuees in response to the Oroville spillway evacuation notice at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 13, 2017. Beale provided evacuees with shelter, food, and water. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 17:08
    Photo ID: 3165310
    VIRIN: 170213-F-ZH169-160
    Resolution: 3232x2448
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Receives Flood Evacuees [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Oroville Dam

