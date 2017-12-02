Beale Receives Flood Evacuees

The 9th Security Forces Squadron coordinates with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to provide evacuees shelter in response to the Oroville spillway evacuation notice at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 12, 2017. Beale hosted approximately 400 evacuees from surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

