The 9th Security Forces Squadron coordinates with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to provide evacuees shelter in response to the Oroville spillway evacuation notice at Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 12, 2017. Beale hosted approximately 400 evacuees from surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 17:08
|Photo ID:
|3165304
|VIRIN:
|170212-F-ZH169-089
|Resolution:
|3062x1944
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Beale Receives Flood Evacuees [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
