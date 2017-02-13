An evacuee and his dog exit a bus on Beale Air Force Base, California, during the Oroville spillway evacuation notice Feb. 13, 2017. Beale provided evacuees with shelter, food, and water. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 17:08
|Photo ID:
|3165307
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-ZH169-144
|Resolution:
|3272x2336
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beale Receives Flood Evacuees [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT