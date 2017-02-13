Beale Receives Flood Evacuees

An evacuee and his dog exit a bus on Beale Air Force Base, California, during the Oroville spillway evacuation notice Feb. 13, 2017. Beale provided evacuees with shelter, food, and water. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

