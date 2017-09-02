(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A Marine with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force posts security while a notional casualty is being evacuated by other Marines during MEU-EX, the first major exercise the MEU conducted as a composite force, at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 9, 2017. The Marines not only tested their combat skills, but their combat life-saver skills to improve the survivability of Marines critically injured in a hostile environment. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get them alive or dead [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Frank Cordoba, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

