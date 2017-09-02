(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wanted: Dead or Alive [Image 5 of 5]

    Wanted: Dead or Alive

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force conduct a raid as part of MEU-EX, the first major exercise the MEU conducted as a composite force, at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 9, 2017. This exercise affords the opportunity for Marines from supporting units to begin training side by side with the MRF in preparation for deployment. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3165291
    VIRIN: 170209-M-DJ953-0016
    Resolution: 3646x2051
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wanted: Dead or Alive [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Frank Cordoba, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

