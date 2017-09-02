Wanted: Dead or Alive

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force board a tactical vehicle after successfully conducting a raid as part of MUE-EX, the first major exercise the MEU conducted as a composite force, at Camp Pendleton, Feb. 9, 2017. This exercise affords the opportunity for Marines from supporting units to begin training side by side with the MRF in preparation for deployment. The pre-deployment training the 15th MEU is conducting ensures the Marines and Sailors are prepared to answer the Nation’s call should the need arise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Cordoba)

