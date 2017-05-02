(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Arifjan gathers for Super Bowl 51 [Image 1 of 6]

    Camp Arifjan gathers for Super Bowl 51

    KUWAIT

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tom Wade 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. Aldon Collins (left), 335th Signal Command and a native of Atlanta, Ga., cheers on some Atlanta Falcons fans during the Super Bowl 51 party in Zone 1, Feb. 6 at Camp Arijan, Kuwait. After leading majority of the fame, the Atlanta Falcons costly turnovers caused them to lose Super Bowl 51.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan gathers for Super Bowl 51 [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Tom Wade, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

