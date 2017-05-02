(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Arifjan gathers for Super Bowl 51

    Camp Arifjan gathers for Super Bowl 51

    KUWAIT

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tom Wade 

    350th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Belvoir, Va. native Col. Cheryl Lewis, 955 Air Expeditionary Squadron (Left) and Sgt. Kenneth Watson (right), 29th Infantry Division, are all smiles after the New England Patriots comeback victory, Feb. 6 in Super bowl 51. Watson, native of Foxboro, MA., said he was "elated that they never gave up...just like the Army, Navy, Air Force or Marines never give up".

    IMAGE INFO

