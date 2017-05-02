Camp Arifjan gathers for Super Bowl 51

The Divine 9, gathered for their Super Bowl party Feb. 6, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Wearing their fraternal or sorority colors and letters, these members represent most of the African-American fraternities and sororities around the United States. Majority supported the Atlanta Falcons, who lost the Super Bowl after leading majority of the game.

