The Divine 9, gathered for their Super Bowl party Feb. 6, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Wearing their fraternal or sorority colors and letters, these members represent most of the African-American fraternities and sororities around the United States. Majority supported the Atlanta Falcons, who lost the Super Bowl after leading majority of the game.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 12:36
|Photo ID:
|3164750
|VIRIN:
|170206-A-WA114-0514
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|14.72 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Arifjan gathers for Super Bowl 51 [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Tom Wade, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT