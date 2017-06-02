Coalition and Iraqi commanders listen to concerns of regional tribal Sheikhs at the Al Anbar Leader’s Conference in Al Asad, Iraq, Feb. 6, 2017. This key leader engagement with regional tribal officials was conducted to discuss the potential assistance that coalition special operations forces could provide following the liberation of Mosul. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Brownlee)
