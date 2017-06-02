(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Al Anbar Leader's Conference [Image 2 of 5]

    Al Anbar Leader's Conference

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Brownlee 

    314th Press Camp Headquarters

    An Al Anbar tribal Sheikh informs Coalition and Iraqi commanders on the current ISIL footprint in the region and how they are countering current and future threats at the Al Anbar Leader’s Conference in Al Asad, Iraq, Feb. 6, 2017. This key leader engagement with regional tribal officials was conducted to discuss the potential assistance that coalition special operations forces could provide following the liberation of Mosul. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Brownlee)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 06:46
    Photo ID: 3163858
    VIRIN: 170206-A-RS871-010
    Resolution: 5090x3393
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Anbar Leader's Conference [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

