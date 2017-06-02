Iraqi Army staff Major General Qassim, commander of the Jazera Operations Command, explains current regional logistics and man power throughout Al Anbar province to Australian Army Brigadier Adam Findlay, Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq) commander, at the Al Anbar Leader’s Conference in Al Asad, Iraq, Feb. 6, 2017. This key leader engagement with regional tribal officials was conducted to discuss the potential assistance that coalition special operations forces could provide following the liberation of Mosul. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Brownlee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 06:45 Photo ID: 3163857 VIRIN: 170206-A-RS871-004 Resolution: 5068x3378 Size: 8.51 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Al Anbar Leader's Conference [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.