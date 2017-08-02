(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Working portraits of deployed security forces Airmen [Image 3 of 4]

    Working portraits of deployed security forces Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A member of the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron poses for a photo while guarding a U-2 Dragonlady at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 8, 2017. Security forces members directly contribute to the area of responsibility by defending critical mission assets which are working to weaken and destroy Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 05:36
    Photo ID: 3163773
    VIRIN: 170208-Z-CO490-029
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working portraits of deployed security forces Airmen [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

